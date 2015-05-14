BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagroup SpA :
* Reports Q1 2015 net loss of 35.2 million euros ($40.13 million) versus loss of 53.9 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA loss is 23.4 million euros versus loss of 45.9 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue is 256.5 million euros versus 262.9 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: