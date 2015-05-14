BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Esprinet SpA :
* Reports Q1 net profit of 6.3 million euros ($7.18 million) versus 8.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 EBIT of 10.1 million euros versus 8.6 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue of 617.6 million euros versus 512.6 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement