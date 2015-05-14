May 14 Polski Koncern Miesny Duda SA :

* Cedrob SA announces tender offer for 9,176,857 company's shares representing 33.01 percent stake

* Cedrob offers 7.4 zlotys ($2.07) per share in tender offer for 33.01 percent stake of company

* Cedrob aims to reach 66 percent stake in company after tender offer

* Cedrob's tender offer to be completed by July 13