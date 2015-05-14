BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Polski Koncern Miesny Duda SA :
* Cedrob SA announces tender offer for 9,176,857 company's shares representing 33.01 percent stake
* Cedrob offers 7.4 zlotys ($2.07) per share in tender offer for 33.01 percent stake of company
* Cedrob aims to reach 66 percent stake in company after tender offer
* Cedrob's tender offer to be completed by July 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5728 zlotys) ($1 = 3.5737 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: