BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
May 14 Genomed SA :
* Q1 revenue 2.0 million zlotys ($560,004) versus 1.7 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net loss 175,327 zlotys versus profit of 128,906 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5714 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.