BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Symbio Polska SA :
* April 2015 revenue 821,000 zlotys ($229,631), up 12 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5753 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: