BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :
* Reports Q1 2015 loss of 4.1 million euros ($4.65 million) versus loss of 5.8 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue of 32.6 million euros versus 32.7 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 EBIT loss of 3.4 million euros versus loss of 5.2 million euros a year ago
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht