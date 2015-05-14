BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Symbio Polska SA :
* Q1 net loss 506,093 zlotys ($141,485) versus loss of 324,549 zlotys year ago
* Q1 revenue 4.0 million zlotys versus 2.8 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.5770 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht