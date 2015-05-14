BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 B & C Speakers SpA :
* Reports Q1 net profit of 1.11 million euros ($1.26 million) versus 1.17 million euros a year ago
* Q1 EBITDA is 1.91 million euros versus 1.99 million euros a year ago
* Q1 revenue equals 8.62 million euros versus 7.87 million euros a year ago
($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht