BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 PMPG Polskie Media SA :
* Q1 revenue 12.5 million zlotys ($3.5 million) versus 16.6 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net profit 25,000 zlotys versus 2.5 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5790 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement