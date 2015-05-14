BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Veniti SA :
* Q1 revenue 951,474 zlotys ($265,493) versus 857,670 zlotys year on year
* Q1 net loss 53,737 zlotys versus profit 11,748 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5838 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: