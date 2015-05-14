BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Vidis SA :
* Q3 2014/2015 net loss 213,910 zlotys ($59,688) versus 107,251 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 2014/2015 revenue 7.3 million zlotys versus 7.1 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5838 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement