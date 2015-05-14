BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Geox SpA :
* Reports Q1 2015 net profit of 12.5 million euros ($14.22 million) versus 10.0 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA of 30.7 million euros versus 27.8 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue of 281.0 million euros versus 268.5 million euros a year ago
* Says Q1 2015 comparable store sales rose 4.8 percent
* Geox management confident can boost operating profitability and net income in line with market expectations this year
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: