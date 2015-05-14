BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Triceps.pl SA :
* Q1 revenue 2.1 million zlotys ($586,297) versus 1.1 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 43,052 zlotys versus 2,096 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5818 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: