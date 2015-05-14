BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Pininfarina SpA :
* Q1 EBIT loss 1.3 million euros versus loss of 0.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 production value 20.7 million euros versus 21.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss 2.6 million euros versus loss 1.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 0.5 million euros versus profit 0.3 million euros year ago
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht