BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
May 14 Braster SA :
* Sets issue price of series F share at 15 zloty ($4.2) per share
* Final number of series F shares offered is 2.6 million
* Institutional investors will be offered 1,861,143 shares and individual investors will be offered 738,857 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5738 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.