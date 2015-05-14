May 14 Glanbia Co-operative Society:

* Votes to sell 4 mln Glanbia shares, equivalent to 1.35% of issued share capital of company

* Co-op votes to distribute 10 million glanbia shares to over 15,500 individual society members equivalent to 3.38% of issued share capital of glanbia.

* As result of transactions, number of Glanbia shares held by society will reduce from 121.9 million (41.2% ) to 107.9 million (36.5%) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)