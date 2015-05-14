BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Glanbia Co-operative Society:
* Votes to sell 4 mln Glanbia shares, equivalent to 1.35% of issued share capital of company
* Co-op votes to distribute 10 million glanbia shares to over 15,500 individual society members equivalent to 3.38% of issued share capital of glanbia.
* As result of transactions, number of Glanbia shares held by society will reduce from 121.9 million (41.2% ) to 107.9 million (36.5%) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: