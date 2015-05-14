BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
May 14 Prim SA :
* Q1 revenue at 23.6 million euros ($26.9 million) versus 22.7 million euros year on year
* Net debt at end of Q1 at 66,304 euros versus 1.5 million euros year on year
* Q1 EBITDA at 2.6 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year on year
* Q1 net profit after tax at 2.5 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year on year
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.