BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA :
* Q1 revenue 20.0 million zlotys ($5.6 million) versus 15.6 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 1.1 million zlotys versus 714,000 zlotys last year
* Q1 net profit 803,000 zlotys versus 321,000 zlotys year on year ($1 = 3.5737 zlotys)
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht