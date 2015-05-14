BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 Vidis SA :
* Sees now FY 2014/2015 net profit of 1.4 million zlotys ($391,116.08) versus 1.1 million zlotys previously forecasted
* Sees now FY 2014/2015 revenue of 44 million zlotys versus 38 million zlotys previously forecasted Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5795 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement