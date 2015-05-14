BRIEF-United Internet announces takeover offer for Drillisch AG
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
May 14 ArtP Capital SA :
* Q1 net loss 25,319 zlotys ($7,078.28) versus loss of 37,182 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue 134,146 zlotys versus 138,095 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5770 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* United Internet AG - decided to make voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their no-par value bearer shares
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a business combination agreement