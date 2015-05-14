BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Mondo TV SpA :
* Says have executed with Beijing Xianjiang Yihua Films & TV, based in Beijing, new license agreement for TV and new media rights
* Deal provides for exclusivity broadcasting of same programs in Mandarin covering whole national territory of People Republic of China
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht