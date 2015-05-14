BRIEF-Fitch- prospects for bad loan clean-up at Indian banks improving
* Believe that asset resolution will be a dominant theme in the sector over the next few years
May 14 FBD Holdings Plc :
* Appointment of Ruairi O'flynn as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Believe that asset resolution will be a dominant theme in the sector over the next few years
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05122017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: SEBI Member Madhabi Puri Buch at an event in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Chemicals & Fertilizer Minister Ananth Kumar to brief media in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Pan