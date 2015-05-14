BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Save Spa :
* Q1 revenue 30.1 million euros ($34.26 million) versus 28.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 gross profit 2.3 million euros versus 2.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 8.7 million euros versus 7.3 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht