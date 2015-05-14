May 14 Axia Real Estate Socimi SA :
* Says to increase capital by up to 358.7 million euros
($408 million) through the issue of 35.9 million new shares
* Nominal value of 10 euro per share plus issue premium of 1
euro per new share issued
* Says before the capital increase Pei Valor S.A R.L. to
sell 3.5 million shares (9.7 percent of share capital) in a
private placement within the accelerated bookbuilt offering
* Says signed placement contract with JB Capital Markets,
Sociedad De Valores SAU and Deutsche Bank AG, London branch, as
joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners
* Accelerated bookbuilt offering price to be published on
May 15
($1 = 0.8792 euros)
