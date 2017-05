Kotak Mahindra Bank to price share offer at top of range, raising $901 mln -IFR

HONG KONG, May 12 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd , the fourth biggest Indian lender by market capitalisation, is set to price a share offering at the top end of an indicative range, raising $901 million to bolster its balance sheet, IFR reported on Friday, citing a person close to the deal.