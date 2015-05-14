BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
May 14 Eukedos SpA :
* Reports Q1 net profit of 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million) versus 1.1 million euros a year ago
* Q1 production value is 15.5 million euros versus 15.2 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.