BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
May 14 Digital Bros SpA :
* Reports 9-month net income of 5.6 million euros ($6.4 million) versus 0.4 million euros a year ago
* 9-Month revenue is 88 million euros, down by 12.7 percent
* Says the launch of Payday2: Crimewave Edition planned for June makes outlook for Q4 significantly positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.