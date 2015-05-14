BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Groclin SA :
* Q1 revenue 104.6 million zlotys ($29.2 million) versus 116.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss 627,000 zlotys versus net profit 1.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 3.6 million zlotys versus 7.1 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5782 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: