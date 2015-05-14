BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Hi Real SpA :
* Says Giovanni Tricomi resigns from his post as chairman with effect from May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: