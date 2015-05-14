BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Mex Polska SA :
* Q1 revenue 11.6 million zlotys ($3.2 million) versus 10.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.2 million zlotys versus 122,415 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.5760 zlotys)
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht