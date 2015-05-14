BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Industrial Milk Company SA :
* Q1 net loss $25.0 million versus loss of $31.6 million a year ago
* Q1 normalised EBITDA $9.8 million versus $9.3 million a year ago
* Q1 revenue $32.2 million versus $39.9 million a year ago
* Q1 operating profit $7.9 million versus $5.7 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: