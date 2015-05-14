BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 11 Bit Studios SA :
* Q1 EBITDA 4.9 million zlotys
* Q1 net profit 4.2 million zlotys
* Q1 revenue 6.5 million zlotys ($1.8 million)
* Does not provide comparative data as 2015 is first year in which company compiles consolidated statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5698 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: