May 15 Brait Se
* Brait Mauritius Limited, has entered into an agreement to
acquire a c.90 pct interest in New Look Retail Group Limited for
c.gbp780 million
* Deal primarily from funds advised by Permira and APAX
* Acquisition values new look at an enterprise value of
c.gbp 1.9 billion
* New look has net financial debt of c.gbp 1 billion
* New Look reported revenue of gbp1.392 billion and EBITDA
of gbp204 million for financial year ended March 2014
* Founder's family interests and existing management team
will be reinvesting alongside Brait for c.10 pct shareholding
* Completion date for acquisition is 25 June 2015.
