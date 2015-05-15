May 15 Beate Uhse AG :
* Q1 group sales fall to 36.2 million euros ($41.19
million)due to one-off effects (Q1 2014: 38.0 million euros)
* Q1 group achieves sales growth of 3.8 pct after adjustment
* Q1 EBIT falls to -1.1 million euros in (Q1 2014: 1.1
million euros)
* Is confirming forecast range submitted for current 2015
financial year, despite adverse U.S. dollar/euro trend
* 2015 sales of between 134 million euros and 139 million
euros are expected to be generated, as is an operating result of
between 2 million euros and 5 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8789 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)