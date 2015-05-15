BRIEF-AGC Bor Glassworks Q1 net profit to RAS up at RUB 301.5 million
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.86 BILLION VERSUS RUB 1.49 BILLION YEAR AGO
May 15 Spirit Pub Company Plc
* Extension of the long stop date
* Court has today confirmed extension of long stop date from 31 May 2015 to 30 June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.86 BILLION VERSUS RUB 1.49 BILLION YEAR AGO
MEXICO CITY/CHICAGO, May 12 Mexico's growing beef industry is targeting Muslim consumers in the Middle East for its prime cuts as it seeks to reduce dependence on buyers in the United States.