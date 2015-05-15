May 15 Maternus Kliniken AG :

* Q1 revenues, at 30.4 million euros ($35 million) at 5 percent above last year's level

* Q1 EBIT improved by almost 40 per cent to 0.8 million euros(last year: 0.6 million euros)

* Q1 pre-tax result (EBT before minority interests of other companies) improved slightly by 0.1 million euros to -0.2 million euros

* Forecast for fiscal 2015 unchanged