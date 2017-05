May 15 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Aakvik Holding AS, company controlled by Vardia's board member Nils Aakvik, sold on May 13 a total of 400,000 Vardia shares at 2.0023 Norwegian crowns per share

* Following sales, Nils Aakvik and related parties own 1,278,796 Vardia shares, about 3.97 pct of the company's share capital

