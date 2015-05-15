May 15 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Signs a joint venture agreement with China Smart Holding
Company Limited
* Is in the process of creating a new unit, China Smart
Forever Entertainment Holdings (Hong Kong) Company Limited
* Plans with its Chinese partner to list new unit on stock
exchange in Asia
* New unit will be based in Hong Kong and will coordinate
releases and sales of games in Asia and China
* The company's games to debut in China in 2015
* Will acquire 35 percent stake of the unit for HK$ 1.5
million ($193,500)
* To purchase stake in the unit, the company will issue no
more than 1.8 million series M shares of 0.4 zloty issue price
per share
* The issue will be mainly targeted at the Chinese company
* The parties also plan to exchange 10 pct stakes between
each other within the next 12 months
($1 = 7.7507 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 3.5584 zlotys)
