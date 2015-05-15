May 15 Dixy Group, Synergy Group
and Roust Group:
* Say they reached agreement to resume cooperation
* Deliveries of alcoholic beverages to the retail chain
stores are about to begin again in all the regions of the
retailer's presence
* The companies have settled all disputed matters and
decided to continue developing their partnership relations
* The differences that arose among the partners early this
year have been resolved, the petition to Federal Antimonopoly
Service filed in this connection by the alcohol companies will
be revoked
Source text - bit.ly/1bTPvYF
