BRIEF-Sepura says UK's BEIS secretary accepts undertakings over Hytera deal
* Sepura plc - secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy has today announced that he accepts statutory undertakings set out by parties
May 15 Acotel Group SpA :
* Q1 net loss 0.9 million euros ($1 million) versus loss 3.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 2 million euros versus loss 0.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 15.6 million euros versus 18.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sepura plc - secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy has today announced that he accepts statutory undertakings set out by parties
May 12 Music streaming service Spotify, most recently valued at $13 billion, will be the first major company to carry out a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.