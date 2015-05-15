May 15 NunaMinerals A/S :

* Withdraws bankruptcy petition and seek creditor protection by a suspension of payment scheme

* Discussions between company and Greenland Mining Management Ltd (GMM) regarding a restructuring of NunaMinerals are progressing based on a revised proposal from GMM

* Aim is to allow time for GMM to finalise negotiations with NunaMinerals and some of major creditors and shareholders

* No assurance can be given that a restructuring agreement will be entered into between NunaMinerals and GMM on terms, which are acceptable to government of Greenland or Greenland Holding A/S

* No assurance can be given that if agreement is entered into, that such agreement can be approved by NunaMinerals' shareholders or that such agreement will become final and implemented

