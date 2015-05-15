May 15 Blur Group Plc

* Stephen Harvey has stepped down from his non-board position as group chief financial officer with immediate effect

* Barbara Spurrier remains as director of financial reporting on board with primary oversight over financial function of group

* Helen Blackmore as co-chief operating officer, responsible for integrating internal operations Helen will continue to strengthen finance function with James Porter, Blur's current group financial controller