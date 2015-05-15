BRIEF-Sepura says UK's BEIS secretary accepts undertakings over Hytera deal
* Sepura plc - secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy has today announced that he accepts statutory undertakings set out by parties
May 15 Blur Group Plc
* Stephen Harvey has stepped down from his non-board position as group chief financial officer with immediate effect
* Barbara Spurrier remains as director of financial reporting on board with primary oversight over financial function of group
* Helen Blackmore as co-chief operating officer, responsible for integrating internal operations Helen will continue to strengthen finance function with James Porter, Blur's current group financial controller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 12 Music streaming service Spotify, most recently valued at $13 billion, will be the first major company to carry out a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.