BRIEF-Spotify expected to do direct listing on NYSE later in 2017 or early 2018 - CNBC, citing sources
* Spotify, currently valued at $13 billion, expected to do direct listing on NYSE later in 2017 or early 2018 - CNBC, citing sources
May 15 Suntech SA :
* Q1 revenue 2.1 million zlotys ($589,258.66) versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 8,180 zlotys versus loss of 403,625 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5638 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Discloseable transaction: provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity