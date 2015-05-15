BRIEF-Arena.pl Q1 net loss shrinks to 17,039 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 17,039 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 35,682 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 15 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd
* Investigation into allegations of misconduct by hospitality's chief executive officer, Andrew Stuart Rogers is being conducted by company
* Suspension is unlikely to adversely affect operations of company or its financial results
* As an interim measure, and to allow investigation to take its course Rogers has been suspended pending conclusion of investigation
* Rogers has been suspended pending conclusion of investigation
* At this stage, no disciplinary charges have been put to Rogers
