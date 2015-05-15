EU mergers and takeovers (May 12)
BRUSSELS, May 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 15 Grivalia Properties REIC :
* Q1 net profit at 10.6 million euros ($12.13 million) versus 15.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 leasing revenue at 13.9 million euros versus 10.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 FFO at 10.3 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1E9CH7f
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8742 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, May 12 Beef companies, credit card firms and liquefied natural gas exporters emerged as potential corporate winners on Friday in the wake of trade agreements reached between the United States and China.