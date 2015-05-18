May 18 Volta Finance Ltd :

* Says gross asset value (GAV) at end of April is 330.3 million euros ($377.33 million) versus 336.9 million euros at end of March

* Estimated NAV at end of April is 296.9 million euros or 8.13 euros per share, a decrease of 0.17 euro per share since end of March