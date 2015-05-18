May 18 TAG Immobilien AG

* Acquired a residential property portfolio with 839 residential units and 23 commercial units for a purchase price of approx. 18.6 mln euros

* Portfolio is scheduled to be gradually transferred starting end of Q2 and during course of Q3 2015

* TAG's total portfolio, including sales and purchases in 2015, now stands at around 75,000 units

* Portfolio will sustainably increase tag's operating cash flow and FFO