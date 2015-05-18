BRIEF-Macquarie Group's FY18 results currently expected to be broadly in line with FY17
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
May 18 TAG Immobilien AG
* Acquired a residential property portfolio with 839 residential units and 23 commercial units for a purchase price of approx. 18.6 mln euros
* Portfolio is scheduled to be gradually transferred starting end of Q2 and during course of Q3 2015
* TAG's total portfolio, including sales and purchases in 2015, now stands at around 75,000 units
* Portfolio will sustainably increase tag's operating cash flow and FFOSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
