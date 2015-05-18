BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017
May 18 Parrot SA :
* Parrot's Bebop drone achieves French civil aviation authority approval for professional use
* Approval is needed to be used at distances up to 1,000 metres (scenario S-2) or in built-up areas (scenario S-3)
Source text: bit.ly/1RZKYp3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase