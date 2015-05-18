BRIEF-Macquarie Group's FY18 results currently expected to be broadly in line with FY17
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
May 18 Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd
* The board of vostok nafta proposes a spin-off of vostok emerging finance ltd to the holders of depository receipts
* The Board proposes to a Special General Meeting, on June 9, a spin-off of a newly created entity, Vostok Emerging Finance by way of a mandatory redemption program.
* The Board also proposes that Vostok Emerging Finance sells 2.7 million TCS GDRs to Luxor Capital Group L.P.
Link to press release here
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
WASHINGTON, May 4 U.S. President Donald Trump, on his third try at overhauling Obamacare, sent no tweets attacking fellow Republicans, set no deadlines and issued no public ultimatums. Lawmakers who met with him said he spoke with them, not at them.