May 18 Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd

* The board of vostok nafta proposes a spin-off of vostok emerging finance ltd to the holders of depository receipts

* The Board proposes to a Special General Meeting, on June 9, a spin-off of a newly created entity, Vostok Emerging Finance by way of a mandatory redemption program.

* The Board also proposes that Vostok Emerging Finance sells 2.7 million TCS GDRs to Luxor Capital Group L.P.

Link to press release here

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)