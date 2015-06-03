BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
(Corrects Q1 revenue to 155,436 zlotys from 149,941 zlotys and Q1 net loss to 44,504 zlotys from 48,227 zlotys in headline and body text. Company corrects its own statement.)
May 15 Stem Cells Spin SA :
* Q1 revenue 155,436 zlotys ($41,900) versus 300,354 zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss of 44,504 zlotys versus profit 143,362 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7110 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners